HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — A Horseheads man was arrested on charges related to driving a vehicle into a pond in the Town of Horseheads.

On May 26, New York State Troopers received a call about a vehicle in a pond at Hanson Gravel Pits. Troopers from Big Flats arrived at the scene around 6:47 p.m. After an investigation, police found an impaired Matthew M. Chorney, 38, of Horseheads.

Chorney was taken to the New York State Police Department in Horseheads. He was charged with Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs (DWAI). Chorney was issued an appearance ticket for June 13 at the Town of Horseheads Court.