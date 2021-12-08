Horseheads Walmart employee, customer charged in alleged check-out scheme

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – An employee and customer of the Horseheads Walmart were arrested after an alleged under-charge scheme was uncovered.

State Troopers from the Horseheads barracks responded to Walmart on Dec. 7 for a larceny complaint.

With the assistance of Walmart Loss Prevention, it was determined that store employee Tiffany Straub was allegedly ringing up merchandise to customer Christian J. Lohrke for less money than the listed product price.  

Straub and Lohrke, both of Elmira, were arrested and transported to SP Horseheads for processing.  Lohrke was charged with Conspiracy 6th Degree and Straub was charged with Petit Larceny.

Both were issued appearance tickets and are due in Horseheads Town Court on a date in early January.

