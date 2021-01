HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Chad Conley, 24, was arrested for allegedly exposing himself in the Town of Horseheads.

According to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, Conley allegedly exposed himself to a woman in the parking lot of the Aldi’s in Horseheads on Jan. 27.

Conley was charged with public lewdness and released on an appearance ticket to appear in the Horseheads Town Court at a later date.