HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — A Horseheads man has been arrested after he allegedly stole a car from a storage facility and tried to sell it in Pennsylvania, according to New York State Police.

Timothy Gullo, 40, was arrested by State Police out of Horseheads on August 18, 2022, for allegedly stealing a car from Latta Brook Mini Storage in November of 2021. State Police said that Gullo attempted to sell the vehicle in Pennsylvania, but was turned away due to him not having the proper paperwork.

According to State Police, the vehicle was recovered in Pa. and returned to its owner.

Gullo was sentenced to two years at Lakeview Shock Incarceration in December of 2021 for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance. He was released from Lakeview and turned over to State Police for the vehicle theft, arraigned, and placed in Chemung County Jail.

He was charged with Grand Larceny in the 4th degree, a class E felony.