HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Bryan Wray, 20, was arrested by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Department for Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Wray was arrested on September 18 on an outstanding warrant for Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Criminal Mischief. The warrant was issued by the Southport Town Court on August 17, 2021.

Wray was arraigned and remanded to the Chemung County Jail in lieu of bail.