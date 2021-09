HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Ethan Paciorek, 25, was arrested on September 14 for Menacing and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

The arrest comes after a disturbance at Tops Market on Cedar Street in Southport. He was also arrested for Public Lewdness.

Paciorek was released on an appearance ticket to appear in Southport Town Court at a later date.