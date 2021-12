BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – A Chemung County man is facing a felony charge after a reported burglary on Monday.

According to New York State Police, Troopers responded to a burglary in progress in the Town of Big Flats on Dec. 20 around 12:22 p.m. Troopers arrested 27-year-old Kyle Steers in the Town of Big Flats less than 45 minutes after the initial response.

Steers was charged with felony burglary in the second degree and misdemeanor petit larceny.