Horseheads man arrested for stealing car from dealership

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Ryan Summers of Horseheads was arrested for allegedly stealing a car from Simmons-Rockwell Nisan.

The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office Road Patrol was dispatched to Speedway Gas Station located on Chambers Road South, in the Town of Big Flats, for a disturbance. Deputies arrived and found that Summers drove a 2019 Nissan Sentra stolen from Simmons-Rockwell Nisan to the gas station.

Summers has been charged with Grand Larceny in the 3rd Degree, a Class D Felony offense of the New York State Penal Law.

Summers was arraigned in the Town of Big Flats Court where he was remanded to the Chemung County Jail in lieu of $1,000.00 cash bail.