Horseheads man arrested for stolen vehicle, previously arrested & released seven times due bail reform

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Christopher Littrell, 41, was arrested after a stolen vehicle investigation.
On Saturday, April 3, 2021, Sheriff’s Deputies received a report of a stolen vehicle, taken
from the Arnot Mall parking lot during overnight hours. The owner of the vehicle had
inadvertently locked the keys for the vehicle inside, leaving the car in the parking lot during the
overnight hours. Upon returning the next day, the owners learned that one of the windows of the
vehicle had been broken and the vehicle was stolen.
Officers from the Village of Horseheads Police Department located the unoccupied vehicle at the Speedway gas station in the Village of Horseheads. Further investigation found that Littrell allegedly operated the vehicle in Horseheads.
On April 7, 2021, while investigating a separate matter, Officers from the Village of Elmira Heights Police Department took Littrell into custody and turned him over to Deputies.
According to the Sheriff’s office, Deputies have arrested Littrell seven times for crimes he has alleged to have committed since the New York State Bail Reform Laws have been established.
Below are some of the arrest reports involving Littrell, courtesy of the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office.
Christopher H. Littrell, 40, of Elmira was arrested on 02/26/20 for Unauthorized Use ofFeb. 26, 2020
a Motor Vehicle in the 3rd Degree, a class A Misdemeanor, after a complaint on 02/18/20.
LITTRELL was released on an appearance ticket and will appear in the Town of Southport Court
at a later date
Christopher H. Littrell, 40, of Horseheads was arrested on 06/30/20 for Trespass,July 1, 2020
subsequent to a complaint on Owens Street in the Town of Horseheads. LITTRELL was
released on an appearance ticket and will appear in the Horseheads Town Court at a later date.
Christopher H. Littrell, 40, of Elmira was arrested on 10/18/20 on an outstanding ArrestOct. 19, 2020
Warrant for Trespass, a Violation, issued by the Horseheads Town Court on 09/15/20.
LITTRELL also had an outstanding Arrest Warrant for Possession of Stolen Property in the 4th
Degree, a class E Felony, issued by the Southport Town Court on 10/15/20. LITTRELL was
arraigned on both warrants and released to appear in Court at a later date.
Christopher H. Littrell, 41, of Elmira was arrested on 12/06/20 for Burglary in the 3rdDec. 7, 2020
Degree, a class D Felony, after an investigation on County Route 64 in the Town of Big Flats.
LITTRELL was also arrested on an outstanding Arrest Warrant for Criminal Possession of
Stolen Property in the 4th Degree, a class E Felony, issued by the Southport Town Court on
11/12/20. LITTRELL was arraigned and remanded to the Chemung County Jail.
Christopher H. Littrell, 41, of Elmira was arrested on 03/23/21 for Trespass, aMarch 24, 2021
Violation, subsequent to a complaint on 01/06/21. LITTRELL was released on an appearance
ticket to appear in the Town of Southport Court at a later date. LITTRELL was also arrested on
an outstanding Bench Warrant for Trespass, a Violation, issued by the Horseheads Town Court
on 03/05/21. LITTRELL was arraigned on the Warrant and released by the Court to the Elmira
Heights Police Department on an outstanding Warrant.
Littrell was released on an appearance ticket for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree, a Class E Felony. He is scheduled to be arraigned in the Village of Horseheads Court at a later date.