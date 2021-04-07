Horseheads man arrested for stolen vehicle, previously arrested & released seven times due bail reform

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Christopher Littrell, 41, was arrested after a stolen vehicle investigation.

On Saturday, April 3, 2021, Sheriff’s Deputies received a report of a stolen vehicle, taken

from the Arnot Mall parking lot during overnight hours. The owner of the vehicle had

inadvertently locked the keys for the vehicle inside, leaving the car in the parking lot during the

overnight hours. Upon returning the next day, the owners learned that one of the windows of the

vehicle had been broken and the vehicle was stolen.

Officers from the Village of Horseheads Police Department located the unoccupied vehicle at the Speedway gas station in the Village of Horseheads. Further investigation found that Littrell allegedly operated the vehicle in Horseheads.

On April 7, 2021, while investigating a separate matter, Officers from the Village of Elmira Heights Police Department took Littrell into custody and turned him over to Deputies.

According to the Sheriff’s office, Deputies have arrested Littrell seven times for crimes he has alleged to have committed since the New York State Bail Reform Laws have been established.

Below are some of the arrest reports involving Littrell, courtesy of the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher H. Littrell, 40, of Elmira was arrested on 02/26/20 for Unauthorized Use of

a Motor Vehicle in the 3rd Degree, a class A Misdemeanor, after a complaint on 02/18/20.

LITTRELL was released on an appearance ticket and will appear in the Town of Southport Court

at a later date Feb. 26, 2020

Christopher H. Littrell, 40, of Horseheads was arrested on 06/30/20 for Trespass,

subsequent to a complaint on Owens Street in the Town of Horseheads. LITTRELL was

released on an appearance ticket and will appear in the Horseheads Town Court at a later date. July 1, 2020

Christopher H. Littrell, 40, of Elmira was arrested on 10/18/20 on an outstanding Arrest

Warrant for Trespass, a Violation, issued by the Horseheads Town Court on 09/15/20.

LITTRELL also had an outstanding Arrest Warrant for Possession of Stolen Property in the 4th

Degree, a class E Felony, issued by the Southport Town Court on 10/15/20. LITTRELL was

arraigned on both warrants and released to appear in Court at a later date. Oct. 19, 2020

Christopher H. Littrell, 41, of Elmira was arrested on 12/06/20 for Burglary in the 3rd

Degree, a class D Felony, after an investigation on County Route 64 in the Town of Big Flats.

LITTRELL was also arrested on an outstanding Arrest Warrant for Criminal Possession of

Stolen Property in the 4th Degree, a class E Felony, issued by the Southport Town Court on

11/12/20. LITTRELL was arraigned and remanded to the Chemung County Jail. Dec. 7, 2020

Christopher H. Littrell, 41, of Elmira was arrested on 03/23/21 for Trespass, a

Violation, subsequent to a complaint on 01/06/21. LITTRELL was released on an appearance

ticket to appear in the Town of Southport Court at a later date. LITTRELL was also arrested on

an outstanding Bench Warrant for Trespass, a Violation, issued by the Horseheads Town Court

on 03/05/21. LITTRELL was arraigned on the Warrant and released by the Court to the Elmira

Heights Police Department on an outstanding Warrant. March 24, 2021

Littrell was released on an appearance ticket for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree, a Class E Felony. He is scheduled to be arraigned in the Village of Horseheads Court at a later date.