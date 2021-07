HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — On July 15, Ryan Summers, 31, of Horseheads, was arrested for violating an order of protection.

According to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, Summers was charged with Criminal Contempt in the 2nd degree and Trespassing.

Summers was issued an appearance ticket to appear in the Horseheads Town Court at a later date.