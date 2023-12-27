ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A Horseheads man was arrested in Elmira as a fugitive of justice out of Massachusetts on Tuesday.

According to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, Tyler J. Bigg, 32, was arrested at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira on Dec. 26. Police say Bigg was wanted in Massachusetts on the charges of stalking in violation of a restraining order and annoying telephone/electronic communications.

Bigg was arrested without incident and processed as a fugitive from justice. Bigg’s charges were read at the Horseheads Town Court, and he was taken to the Chemung County Jail. He is currently being held at the jail awaiting extradition to Massachusetts.