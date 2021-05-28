Horseheads man charged with rape, allegedly held woman against her will

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Joshua Townsend, 25, has been arrested after allegedly raping a woman and holding her against her will, according to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office.

According to officials, on May 27 deputies were dispatched to a home on Hillview Drive in Southport for a disturbance. Upon responding deputies learned that a female victim had been held against her will for a period of time, physically assaulted, and raped.

Towndsend has been charged with Rape in the 1st Degree, a Class B Felony, and Assault in the 3rd Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor.



Townsend was arraigned in the Town of Southport Court and remanded to the Chemung County Jail in lieu of $50,000.00 cash and $100,000.00 property bond.