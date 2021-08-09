Horseheads man convicted of rape for 2019 incident, 5 other charges

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Michael Burtner, 54, of Horseheads, was convicted of First Degree Rape by the Chemung County District Attorney on Monday, August 9.

The indictment alleged that Burtner committed the crime over four days in May 2019 when he sexually and physically assaulted a woman in the Village of Horseheads.

Burtner was also convicted of three counts of First Degree Criminal Sex Act, Third Degree Aggravated Sexual Abuse, Second and Third Degree Assault, and Criminal Obstruction of Breathing.

Proof at trial established that Burner forcibly compelled the woman to engage in intercourse and other sexual acts, and physically assaulted her such that she suffered brain bleeding requiring hospitalization at the Arnot ICU for a week, and a follow-up week of therapy at St. Joseph’s Hospital.

The trial started on August 2 and ended on August 9.