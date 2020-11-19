Horseheads man indicted for alleged assault with a motorcycle helmet

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Kenneth Klee, 35, was indicted by a Chemung County grand jury after an alleged assault involving a motorcycle helmet.

According to the indictment, on Oct. 18, 2020, Klee allegedly attacked a woman with the motorcycle helmet in the Town of Veteran, hitting her in the head and upper body.

Ten days later, Klee allegedly violated a court order to stay away from the victim by visiting her home. Two days after that he allegedly visited her home for a second time

Klee was indicted for one count of assault in the second degree and two counts of criminal contempt in the second degree.

