Horseheads man indicted for alleged car dealership theft

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Thomas Fiala, 61, was indicted by a Chemung County grand jury for allegedly stealing a car from Simmons Rockwell in March 2020.

According to the indictment, Fiala allegedly stole a car key for a 2016 Mitsubishi Lancer out of someone’s pocket and took the car.

Fiala was indicted on one count of grand larceny in the third degree and two counts of grand larceny in the fourth degree.

Fiala was previously indicted for allegedly threatening a Burlington Coat Factory employee with a box cutter during a robbery.