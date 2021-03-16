Horseheads man indicted for arson in December fire that killed dog

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Gerald Breedlove of Horseheads was indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury after he allegedly started a fire on Reynolds Street.

Breedlove was charged with arson in connection to the Dec. 19, 2020 house fire on the 600 block of Reynolds Street. No people were injured, but one dog did not survive the fire.

Breedlove has been indicted for third degree arson, second degree criminal mischief, and third degree assault.

The assault charge stems from a Dec. 12 incident where Breedlove allegedly hit the homeowner in the face, leaving her with a black eye.