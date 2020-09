BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – A Horseheads man has been indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury after a robbery on Aug. 8 in the Arnot Mall.

Thomas Fiala was indicted for robbery in the first degree, according to court documents, after he allegedly threatened an employee with a box cutter knife “to prevent or overcome resistance to the taking of the property or to the retention thereof immediately after the taking.”

The indictment was dated for Aug. 27, 2020 in Chemung County Court.