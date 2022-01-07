Horseheads man indicted for threatening woman, violating protection order

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Horseheads man has been indicted for allegedly violating a protection order by calling a woman several derogatory terms while he was in jail.

According to the indictment, Gerald Breedlove, was incarcerated in the Chemung County Jail on November 28, 2021 when he called a woman in violation of an order of protection that was in effect until April 2022. He also allegedly disfigured and assaulted the woman in October 2021.

Court documents said that Breedlove threatened the woman and called her several derogatory terms, threatened to break her neck and said “I swear to God, you better hope I never get out of here, ‘cuz I’m gonna kill you.”

Breedlove was previously indicted for allegedly starting a fire that killed a dog on Reynolds Street in March 2021.