Horseheads man indicted for unlawful surveillance, installed camera in bathroom

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Raymond Jessup was indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury for installing a camera in a bathroom heating grate to record a woman.

The indictment says that between January 1, 2021 and June 16, 2021, Jessup installed a camera in a woman’s bathroom heating grate to record her using the restroom and the shower, “and thereby recorded and photographed her intimate parts for his or another person’s amusement, entertainment or for the purpose of degrading or abusing” the woman.

Jessup was indicted on two counts of second-degree unlawful surveillance.