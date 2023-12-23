ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A Horseheads man pled guilty to charges related to making and detonating explosives after a bomb squad investigation led to his arrest last month.

According to the Chemung County District Attorney’s Office, Michael P. Hilliard, 43, pled guilty to two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and one count of first-degree reckless endangerment on Dec. 20 in Chemung County Court. Hilliard was arrested on Nov. 11, and the following day, a search of his home led to a portion of South Main Street being evacuated and closed for three days.

The investigation that led to Hilliard’s arrest began after he attempted to detonate an improvised explosive device (IED) on the side of Merka Road in the Town of Veteran on Nov. 3 and successfully detonated an IED in the same area on Nov. 5. The Nov. 5 explosion left a 7-feet-wide crater in the ground with pieces of shrapnel from an aluminum container. Hilliard became a suspect after police and the FBI interviewed neighbors and companies across the country.

On Nov. 12, the New York State Police and the FBI found hazardous materials in Hilliard’s South Main Street home. Local branches of the state police and FBI didn’t have the resources to dispose of the materials and had to wait for resources from Virginia and Alabama before they could clear the home.

Hilliard pled guilty after plea negotiations. He doesn’t have a prior criminal record and faces a minimum of four years and a maximum of 12 years in state prison. Hilliard’s sentencing is scheduled for March 8.