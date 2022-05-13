HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – A Horseheads man has been sentenced in connection to a burglary and rape investigation from last summer.

Joshua Townsend, 26, was sentenced in the Chemung County Court on May 13, 2022 for 1st-degree Rape and 1st-degree Burglary. He was sentenced to eight years in prison and four years of post-release supervision.

Townsend was originally arrested in May 2021 in connection to the case. He was indicted less than two months later for later stalking his victim.

Law enforcement said that in May, Townsend broke into the woman’s house and held her against her will, physically assaulting and raping her. In June, officials said that he then stalked his victim, FaceTiming her, sending her texts implying he would commit suicide, driving by her parents home while she was there, and showing up at a gym where she was with her daughter.