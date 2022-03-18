HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — Raymond Jessup has been sentenced to five years of probation and must register as a sex offender for installing a camera in a bathroom to record a woman, according to the Chemung County Court.

The original indictment states that between January 1, 2021 and June 16, 2021, Jessup installed a camera in a woman’s bathroom heating vent to record her using the restroom and shower.

The indictment also states that Jessup “recorded and photographed her intimate parts for his or another person’s amusement, entertainment or for the purpose of degrading or abusing the woman.”

Jessup must register as a sex offender and an order of protection has been put in place so he will have no contact with the victim.