Horseheads Police investigating counterfeit bills

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Horseheads Police Department is investigating the circulation of counterfeit United States Currency involving $20.00 and $50.00 Dollar Bills, in the Village of Horseheads.

The Horseheads Police Department is urging all local businesses and vendors to confirm the legitimacy of currency before completing business transactions.

Anyone having concerns over the legitimacy of the currency provided, suspects they have accepted counterfeit currency, or has information regarding the passing of counterfeit currency, contact the Horseheads Police Department at 607-739-5668 or dial 911 in the event of an emergency