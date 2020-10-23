Horseheads Police investigating shooting at Red Carpet Inn

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads Police are investigating a shooting at the Red Carpet Inn on Thursday evening.

Police responded at 10:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired at the motel on South Main Street in Horseheads.

No injuries were reported and the investigation is on-going. Anyone with information is asked to call Horseheads Police at 607-739-5669.

Horseheads Police were assisted by City of Elmira Police, Elmira Heights Police, Chemung County Sheriff’s Department, New York State Police, and State Police K-9.

