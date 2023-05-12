HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — A sex offender was arrested for not reporting his change of address in the Town of Horseheads.

According to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, Hank Zuke, 47, of Elmira, was arrested for failing to report that he had moved from his registered address. This is a class E felony in New York State. Sex offenders must report an address change within 10 days of moving.

The sheriff’s office received a tip that Zuke had moved from his registered address on Grand Central Avenue in Horseheads. An investigation by the Criminal Investigation Division determined that Zuke had moved and didn’t report his change of address.

Zuke was issued an appearance ticket and will face his charges at a later date.