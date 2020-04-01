Horseheads woman arrested after multi-state high-speed chase

MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – Sarah Culbreth, 33 of Horseheads, was arrested on March 30 after a multi-state high-speed chase that began in Chemung County and ended in Tioga County, Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania State Police were notified y New York State Police that they were in pursuit of a stolen 2011 Cheverlot Silverado on I-99 SB.

The vehicle continued onto US 15 in Tioga County “recklessly” traveling over 100 MPH before it was stopped after a spike strip was deployed by Old Lycoming Township Police.

Culbreth was arrested and transported to UPMC Wellsboro and later placed in the Tioga County Prison.

Culbreth has been charged with receiving stolen property, DUI, recklessly endangering another person, feeling or attempting to elude officers, and numerous summary traffic offenses.