HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — A woman from Horseheads has been arrested for allegedly receiving over three thousand dollars of SNAP benefits that she was not eligible for, according to the Elmira Police Department.

Janaya Watson, 35, was arrested after an investigation found that she had forged documents and submitted paperwork to the Department of Social Services to open an assistance case in Chemung County.

According to police, Watson was also receiving assistance in the state of New Jersey and continued receiving duplicate benefits in both states. As a result, she received $3,377 in SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assitance Program) benefits that she was not eligible to receive.

Watson was charged with Welfare Fraud in the 3rd degree and Grand Larceny in the 3rd degree, both class D felonies. She was also charged with Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the 1st degree, a class E felony.

The investigation was conducted by the Chemung County Department of Social Services Special Investigations Unite, the Elmira Police Department and the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office.