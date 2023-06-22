HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of a Horseheads woman on DWI charges with a young child in the vehicle.

According to police, 43-year-old Shannon M. Niver was arrested on Thursday, June 22, following a traffic stop in Elmira on the charges of aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child in the car less than 16, driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction of designated offense within 10 years, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the 1st degree, all class E felonies, and endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor.

Niver was arrested and issued an appearance ticket to appear in Elmira City Court at a later date, police say that the infant in the car was released to a relative.