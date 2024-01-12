CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – A Horseheads woman has been arrested on a theft charge after she allegedly stole a vehicle from Pennsylvania.

According to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, Jennifer D. Doyle, 42, of Horseheads, was arrested on Friday, Jan. 12, on the charge of criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree, a class E felony.

Officials say that Doyle was arrested after she was found to have a stolen vehicle from Pennsylvania. She was issued an appearance ticket to appear at the Big Flats Town Court at a later date.