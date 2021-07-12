Horseheads woman charged with welfare fraud

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Laura Green of Horseheads was arrested following a welfare fraud investigation in Chemung County.

According to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, Green received $4,792.00 in Public Assistance that she was not eligible to receive.

Green was charged with Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, a Class D Felony and Welfare Fraud in the Third Degree, a Class D Felony, and was released on an appearance ticket. Green is scheduled to be arraigned next month at the Elmira City Court.

The Department of Social Services Special Investigation Unit is a collaborative effort between the Chemung County Department of Social Services, the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office and the Elmira Police Department responsible for protecting and maintaining the integrity of Social Services subsidy programs.