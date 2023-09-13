ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Horseheads woman has been indicted by a Chemung County Grand Jury on multiple charges regarding an incident that took place on June 21.

According to the indictment, Shannon M. Niver was indicted on charges of Aggravated Operation of a Motor Vehicle While Under the Influence of Alcohol, Operating a Motor Vehicle While Under the Influence of Alcohol, Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree.

The document states that Niver was driving under the influence on a public highway in Elmira with an infant child, who was not restrained by a seatbelt or car seat, in the car on June 21.

According to the indictment, Niver was also not permitted to be driving, as her license had previously been suspended.