House damaged after shots fired in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Ithaca Police are investigating a report of shots fired late last week that left one residence damaged.

The Ithaca Police Department responded to the report on February 10 just before midnight on the 400 block of North Titus Avenue. According to police, multiple shots were fired and a house on the 500 block of South Titus Ave. was damaged from the rounds.

Police didn’t report any injuries but did find evidence on the scene to confirm shots were fired from North Titus to South Titus Ave.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department in any of the following ways:

  • Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
  • Police Administration: 607-272-9973
  • Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
  • Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips

