EPD investigating after house hit in Franklin Street shooting

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police are investigating another report of shots fired, this time on the 400 block of Franklin Street.

The EPD and Chemung County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report on Friday, September 24 around 12:10 a.m. The officer that arrived found several shell casings in front of a house and that a house had been hit by several bullets.

Police said someone was in the house when it was hit and woke up because of the gunshots, but they were not injured.

Police said this house appeared to be intentionally targeted.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing, so police are asking anyone with information to call the EPD at 607-737-5626 or the tip line at 607-271-HALT.

This shooting comes only a day after two others on the southside that took place within hours of each other. In an exclusive interview with 18 News, Elmira Police Chief Anthony Alvernaz said he feels comfortable pointing to gang violence and bail reform as the main culprits of this year’s uptick in gun violence in Elmira.