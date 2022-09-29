CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Houtzdale man is facing numerous charges after he and his four dogs reportedly sent a Pennsylvania state trooper to the hospital with serious injuries, according to state police.

According to the report, police were called to a home on Ida Street in Woodward Township Sept. 27 at around 9 p.m. The caller, 45-year-old George Suhoney, reported a theft that his wife stole items from the home.

The trooper reportedly told him it was going to be a civil matter since it was marital property. State police said that’s when Suhoney became argumentative and aggressive. He allegedly threw a large metal carpenter’s square at the trooper, hitting him in the chest.

This led to a physical fight between the trooper and Suhoney where he reportedly struck the trooper with a closed fist, busting him open above the eye, and tried to take the trooper’s gun from the holster.

Suhoney’s four large dogs got involved and began attacking the trooper, leaving him with serious injuries. Suhoney reportedly refused to help get his dogs off of the trooper, only telling the trooper to not shoot his dogs.

The trooper was then taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield by Houtzdale/Ramey EMS.

Suhoney now faces felony counts of aggravated assault and disarming an officer as well as misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and simple assault.

Suhoney was placed in Clearfield County Prison on $75,000 bail.