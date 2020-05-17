Hudson police investigating Saturday night exchange of gunfire as a homicide

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One is dead and a second in critical condition after a Saturday night shooting, Hudson Police Chief Edward Moore says.

Foot patrols say they heard multiple gunshots in the downtown area of Hudson Terrace Apartments on Front Street just before 11 p.m., and 911 dispatch received many calls reporting shots fired. Around that time, Hudson Police were also notified of two shooting victims arriving at the Columbia Memorial Hospital, Moore says.

Both shooting victims were male and one—Terrell J. Starr, 18, of Stottville—died from his injuries. Severely injured in the altercation was a 30-year-old Albany resident, who was airlifted to Albany Medical Center’s trauma unit, where he remains in critical condition.

The March 28 mugshot of Terrell Starr, gunned down on May 17 in Hudson.

Although several vehicles were struck by bullets, no other injuries were reported in the incident. Police indicate that several people beyond the two who were hospitalized were involved in the exchange of gunfire.

Detectives are trying to figure out whether this incident might be linked to a May 2 drive-by shooting on North Second Street, or the March 28 arrest of the deceased Starr for shooting a pistol in Cherry Alley.

“Three recent shootings had prompted us to put an additional foot patrol in the downtown area. Detectives are presently conducting interviews and collecting evidence. It is yet to be determined whether these incidents are all related.” Edward Moore

City of Hudson Police, State Troopers, and Columbia County Sheriffs were on the scene Saturday night, and police tape surrounded all parking lots at the apartment complex as dozens of officers interviewed witnesses and collected evidence.

The hospital’s emergency room parking lot and entrance were also on lockdown, as police say they investigated the private vehicles the victims reportedly arrived in.

If you or someone you know has any information about these shootings, please call detectives at (518) -828-3388 to give them a confidential tip.