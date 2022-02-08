Incarcerated Horseheads woman arrested as Fugitive from Justice

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – An incarcerated Chemung County woman wanted in Pennsylvania has been arrested as a fugitive from justice.

Mallory Clancy, 37, was arrested by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office on February 8. According to the arrest report, Clancy was already incarcerated in the Chemung County Jail on separate charges when she was found to have an active arrest warrant out of Bradford County.

The Bradford County warrant is for the charge of Driving Under the Influence.

Clancy was charged as a Fugitive from Justice (A class-D felony) and is due to be arraigned in the Chemung County Court on February 8.