Indictment handed down in Elmira burglary

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Michael Lain was indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury after an incident on Oct. 17 on Brand Street in the City of Elmira.

According to court documents, Lain told police he was working on the 200 block of Brand Street and entered the residence because he had left a drink.

Police say Lain denied that he returned to the residence to show the resident that their sump pump was working and said “I’m going to get these old ladies. I’m going to kill them. Just stop, stop talking.”

Lain was indicted for burglary in the second degree and attempted petit larceny.

