BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WETM) – A prison inmate has admitted to sending written bomb threats to a Southern Tier judge, a U.S. Congressman, and Senator Chuck Schumer.

The U.S. Court for the Nothern District of New York announced that Dennis Nelson, 51, pleaded guilty to mailing the threatening letters in 2018 and 2019. Nelson is currently an inmate in the Federal Bureau of Prisons Federal Correctional Facility in Devens, Massachusetts.

The court said that Nelson, while in prison, admitted to mailing a letter to a U.S. District Judge in Binghamton in August 2018. The letter reportedly threatened to kill Judge Thomas McAvoy and the staff at the federal courthouse with a bomb.

Then in July 2019, Nelson mailed letters to U.S. Representative Anthony Brindisi and U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer, threatening to kill them with bombs, as well.

Nelson faces a possible sentence of seven years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and post-release supervision of three years. His sentencing date has yet to be scheduled.