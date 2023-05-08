BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A Pennsylvania man and current inmate in the Steuben County Jail was arrested on attempted robbery and escape charges inside the jail, Steuben County Sheriff’s Office says.

According to police, 42-year-old Nathan T. Foresman, of Turbotsville, Pennsylvania, was arrested on May 4, 2023. Police allege Foresman of attempting to forcibly steal an access control device from a Correction Office while in jail.

Police say that with that device, Foresman’s intent was to use it to escape from custody.

Foresman was charged with Robbery in the Third Degree, a Class E Felony, along with Escape in the First Degree, a Class E Felony.

Foresman was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and returned to custody, police say that Foresman never left the custody of the jail at any time.