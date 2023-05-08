BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, an inmate was arrested following an escape attempt from the Steuben County Jail.

Joshua L. Jackson, 29, of Bath, was arrested on May 5 following an investigation by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Police say Jackson attempted to climb into the ceiling of the Steuben County Jail’s booking area and caused over $1,500 in damage. Jackson is currently an inmate in the jail, and police say he intended to escape from custody. Jackson resisted arrest and injured a corrections officer in the process.

Jackson has been charged with second-degree assault, first-degree escape, and second-degree criminal mischief. All charges are class D felonies and carry a maximum sentence of 7 years in prison. Jackson was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and never left custody of the Steuben County Jail.

Jackson had been arraigned at the Steuben County Jail following an arrest on May 4. According to the Bath Police Department, Jackson violated an order of protection and was taken into custody. While in custody, Jackson physically resisted officers. Jackson was charged with first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony, and resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor.