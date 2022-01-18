Inmate attacks multiple officers at Bradford County Correctional

WEST BURLINGTON TWP, Pa. (WETM) – A Canton man incarcerated at the Bradford County Correctional Facility was arrested earlier this month after he allegedly attacked and spit at multiple officers.

According to the criminal complaint, corrections officers told State Police that Doyle Bonnell, who was only 22 at the time of the attacks on January 7, was in the Restricted Housing Unit when he slipped out of his restraint belt and started swinging it through the air. The belt broke skin on one officer’s left hand.

Bonnell then allegedly charged another officer, pinning them against the wall and then “spit a large amount of saliva” into the officer’s eyes.

As other officers arrived to help restrain Bonnell, he allegedly kicked another officer in the leg. He was then restrained and attempted to spit at another officer, but missed her face and hit her leg.

Bonnell was charged with three counts each of Assault by a Prisoner, Aggravated Harassment by a Prisoner, and one count of Aggravated Assault. All three are felony charges.