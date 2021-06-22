Inmate given 18 months in prison for threatening to kill U.S. Senator

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Carlo Di Padova, 61, was sentenced to 18 months in prison for threatening to kill a U.S. Senator, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Di Padova pled guilty in February to sending a letter to a U.S. Senator stating he was going to have someone shoot the Senator in the head. The letter also contained a white substance found to be harmless.

The letter was sent by Di Padova on January 23, 2019, while he was serving time at the Auburn Correctional Facility. The U.S. Attorney’s Office did not specify which Senator received the letter.

The 18-month sentence will run consecutive to a 16-year-to-life Di Padova is currently serving at the Auburn Correctional Facility.