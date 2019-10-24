Investigation uncovers firearms, drugs in Elmira Heights

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Heights Police arrested three people after an investigation uncovered guns, drugs, and cash during a traffic stop on Oct. 19.

Police uncovered a number of pills, including Xanax and Suboxone, Cocaine, a rifle, two handguns, and over $2,000 in cash.

Courtesy Elmira Heights Police

Matthew Gordon 25 of Blossburg, PA, was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, 5th Degree.

Luke Locovich, 26, of Canton PA, was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon, 3rd degree.

Jenna Moore, 20, of Canton PA was charged for Unlawful Possession of Marijuana, 2nd Degree.

Moore was released on an appearance ticket, while Locovich and Gordon were arraigned in Elmira Heights Court and remanded to the Chemung County Jail on $50,000 cash bail.

Additional charges are pending in this case.