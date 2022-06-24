ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Ithaca Police Department is asking anyone for information related to two burglaries that occurred earlier this week.

According to IPD, the first burglary occurred at the Newman Municipal Golf Course on Pier Road. Ithaca Police say that the suspect(s) forced entry into the clubhouse and stole undisclosed property.

Police say that the suspects may have also stolen property from boats moored in slips near the golf course. Owners of boats docked in the area have been encouraged to check their property for damage and report any items that have been stolen.

IPD reports that the second burglary occurred at ETA PIE in the 1000 block of W. Senaca Street. The suspect(s) are reported to have forced entry into the business where they stole an undisclosed amount of crash.

Anyone with information regarding the crimes is encouraged to contact IPD at:

Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245

Police Administration: 607-272-9973

Police Tipline: 607-330-0000

Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips