ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Ithaca Police Officers took custody of a man who allegedly robbed a bank in Ithaca two years ago, according to IPD.

On April 25, 2022, Ithaca Police Officers traveled to New York City to take custody of Napoleon Peterson from NYPD. According to IPD, Peterson was on an active arrest warrant for Robbery in the 3rd degree.

The warrant stemmed from a bank robbery of the M&T Bank at 118 N Tioga Street that occurred on November 30th, 2020.

Peterson was taken into custody and transported to the Ithaca Police Department. According to police, “He was arraigned in Tompkins County Court and released on his own recognizance as the charge does not constitute a bail eligible offense in New York State.”

Peterson is scheduled to return to court in May of 2022.