ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Ithaca Police have arrested one man for allegedly breaking into someone’s home early in the morning on Thursday.

Timothy Shay, 37, was arrested just after midnight on July 21, 2022 when Ithaca Police Officers responded to a report of a burglary in progress in the 600 block of West Court Street. IPD said that when the officers arrived, the victim had detained Shay in the driveway.

The victim told police that he noticed his bathroom door was locked, and when he opened it, he allegedly found Shay in the bathroom. Police said that neither Shay nor the victim were injured int he brief physical encounter that followed.

Shay was charged with 2nd-degree Burglary (a class-C felony). He was arraigned in the Ithaca City Court and taken to the Tompkins County Jail on $5,000cash/$10,000 credit bail.