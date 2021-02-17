Ithaca man arrested after stealing purse, while in stolen truck

ITHACA, NY (WETM) – Ithaca Police have made an arrest after a suspect steals truck then steals a purse from another vehicle.

Yesterday, shortly before 7 PM Ithaca Police were advised that a black pick-up truck had been stolen from a construction site on Cherry St. While officers were still patrolling the area for the stolen truck a report of a larceny of a purse, from a motor vehicle was reported in the 300 block of Elmira Road. The vehicle that the suspect left the scene in, matched the description of the stolen truck.

Minutes later an officer observed the vehicle near N. Plain St and W. Seneca St. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, which initially attempted to evade prior to pulling into a parking lot on W. Seneca St. and the driver attempted fleeing on foot, however was detained without further incident.

Upon further investigation, evidence from the larceny of the purse was found to be in the possession of the driver of the stolen vehicle.

Ithaca Police Department charged 40-year-old, Joseph N. Payne of Ithaca with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th Degree, a Class E Felony. Payne was arraigned in Ithaca City Court and was subsequently remanded to the Tompkins County Jail.

