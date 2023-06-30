CAMPBELL, N.Y. (WETM) — According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, an Ithaca man was arrested on charges stemming from a police chase in Campbell.

Massia M. White-Saunders, 25, was arrested after fleeing from police in a stolen vehicle on June 29. Police say White-Saunders restrained another person in the stolen vehicle while driving recklessly. The person in the vehicle was at risk of serious injury, and White-Saunders’s driving put others at risk as well. While operating the vehicle, White-Saunders caused over $1,500 in property damage.

White-Saunders was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, second-degree criminal mischief, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, and third-degree unlawfully fleeing a police officer.

White-Saunders was arraigned in the centralized arraignment court. He is currently being held without bail.

The New York State Police and police departments from the Village of Bath, the Village of Dansville, the Town of Cohocton, and the Village of Wayland assisted with this arrest.