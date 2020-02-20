Ithaca man arrested for allegedly stealing two cars

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – James Coyne of Ithaca was indicted on four charges in Chemung County for allegedly stealing two cars in December 2019.

According to court documents, Coyne was indicted for grand larceny in the third degree and fourth degree and criminal possession of stolen property in both the third and fourth degree.

The court documents allege that Coyne stole a 2019 Jeep Compass and a 2005 Toyota Prius on December 29 and 30, 2019, respectively.

18 News will have more information on this story as it becomes available.