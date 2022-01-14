Ithaca man arrested for attempted bank robbery

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – One man has been arrested for allegedly trying to rob a bank in Ithaca.

Ithaca Police responded to an attempted bank robbery in the 700 block of West Seneca Street on January 13 around 10:30 a.m.

Witnesses at the bank described the suspect to police, who later located Edward Warren, 51, several blocks away.

Warren was charged with third-degree Attempted Robbery and arraigned before the Ithaca City Court. He was remanded to the Tompkins County Jail as a “predicate felony offender.”